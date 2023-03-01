Raytheon Wins $220Mln Contract to Produce More 155mm Howitzer Shells - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Raytheon has won an almost $220 million contract extension to produce more 155mm ammunition shells for the US Army's heavy howitzer artillery pieces, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Co. Missile Systems (of) Tucson, Arizona was awarded a $219,867,079 modification...

contract for the production of 155 mm Excalibur Increment Ib projectiles," the release stated on Tuesday.

Work on the contract is scheduled to last 14 months with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2024, the Defense department said.

The US has provided 232 howitzers to Ukraine as part of the $32 billion in military aid Kiev has received under the Biden administration.