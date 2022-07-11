Russia Extends Flight Restrictions in Central, Southern Regions Until July 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until July 18, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Monday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until July 18, 2022, 03:45 a.m. Moscow time (00:45 GMT)," a statement said.

The restriction applies to airports in the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Rosaviatsiya advised airlines to organize transportation using alternative routes, such as via the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow.

Other Russian airports are operating as usual, the statement noted.

Rosaviatsiya introduced restrictions on February 24 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.