Russia Offers To Greece To Jointly Produce Kalashnikov Rifles, Waits For Response - Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

Russia Offers to Greece to Jointly Produce Kalashnikov Rifles, Waits for Response - Agency

Moscow has offered to Athens to jointly produce Kalashnikov rifles in Greece and is waiting for Athens' decision, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik

THESSALONIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow has offered to Athens to jointly produce Kalashnikov rifles in Greece and is waiting for Athens' decision, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Several years ago, we worked, at the request of the Greek side, on organizing joint production of Kalashnikov rifles at Greece's Defence Systems enterprise. We have provided relevant offers to the Greek side. A decision on the matter has not been made yet [by Greece]," Shugayev said, stressing that Moscow was waiting for Athens to make a decision.

