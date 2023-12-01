Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist Kurmasheva

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva -- arrested for failing to register as a "foreign agent" -- until February 5, her employer said.

Kurmasheva, who holds both Russian and American citizenship, was working for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) media outlet when she was detained by law enforcement officers in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

"A court in Kazan extended the detention of Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until February 5, 2024," RFE/RL reported on Friday.