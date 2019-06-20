Russian Delegation Discusses Persian Gulf, Syria With Lebanese Leadership - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A Russian delegation of high-ranking diplomats and military officials discussed the situation in Syria and in the Persian Gulf with the Lebanese leadership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"From June 18-19, the Russian interdepartmental delegation, with the participation of Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, was received in Beirut by Lebanese President Michel Aoun and held consultations with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil," the statement says.

The discussion was focused on the current situation in Syria, including the ultimate goal of eliminating terrorism, facilitating post-conflict rehabilitation and the return of refugees, and achieving a long-term settlement in Syria, the ministry said.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the middle East issues, including the situation in the Persian Gulf and the establishment of security and stability in the region.

The Russian side also welcomed the willingness of Lebanese representatives to participate in the international meeting on Syria in the Astana format as observers.