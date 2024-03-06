Open Menu

Russian Drone Barrage Injures Seven Ukrainians: Kyiv

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Ukraine said Wednesday its air defence systems had intercepted dozens of attack drones launched by Russian forces in an overnight barrage that left seven people injured.

Kyiv has appealed to its Western allies to help bolster its air defences to fend off systematic Russian aerial attacks on key infrastructure throughout the two-year invasion.

"As a result of combat operations, 38 Shaheds were shot down," the air force said in a statement referring to the unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that the drones were launched from Russian border regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine's prosecutor general said seven people including a 10-year-old boy were injured during the overnight attacks in the eastern Sumy region.

Officials in the southern Odesa region said a recreational facility, a gas pipeline and residential buildings were damaged by debris from the downed drones.

In the Khmelnytsky region, officials said an "infrastructure object" was damaged and some residents were left without electricity.

