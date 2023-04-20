Russian Embassy in Switzerland Denies Threatening Local Journalists

The Russian Embassy in Switzerland said on Thursday that it did not threaten any local journalists

Last week, the embassy commented on an article by Ivo Mijnssen, a correspondent of the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuericher Zeitung (NZZ), about the activities of terrorists in Melitopol, adding that such public justifications of terrorism entails criminal liability in Russia.

Earlier on Thursday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Garmonin over the embassy's publication.

"We would like to emphasize that the embassy's comment did not contain personal threats against journalist I. Mijnssen. The Embassy reminded the NZZ journalists that they live in a constitutional state and should be guided by its legal norms, which, among other things, prohibits support for terrorist activities," the embassy said in a statement.