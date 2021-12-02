Russian FSB Says Detained 3 Ukrainian Special Agents For Strategic Objects Data Collecting

Three agents of the Ukrainian special services a father and his son collecting data on strategic objects and a young man planning a terrorist attack have been detained in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

The FSB noted that intelligence and sabotage activities of Ukrainian special services were suppressed in three Russian regions.

"Two agents of the Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) were detained: Zynovyy ... Koval, born in 1974, and his son Igor ... Koval, born in 1999, who arrived in Russia in order to collect information and take photographs and videos of strategically important life support enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB said in a statement.

Short-barreled and automatic weapons were found in their car, as well as personal protective equipment, which were sent for examination, the statement read.

"The detainees confessed that they were recruited by an SSU employee ... who tasked them with collecting information about strategic objects for a reward of $10,000," the statement added.

The third detainee is an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tsylyk.