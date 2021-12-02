UrduPoint.com

Russian FSB Says Detained 3 Ukrainian Special Agents For Strategic Objects Data Collecting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:55 PM

Russian FSB Says Detained 3 Ukrainian Special Agents For Strategic Objects Data Collecting

Three agents of the Ukrainian special services a father and his son collecting data on strategic objects and a young man planning a terrorist attack have been detained in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Three agents of the Ukrainian special services a father and his son collecting data on strategic objects and a young man planning a terrorist attack have been detained in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

The FSB noted that intelligence and sabotage activities of Ukrainian special services were suppressed in three Russian regions.

"Two agents of the Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) were detained: Zynovyy ... Koval, born in 1974, and his son Igor ... Koval, born in 1999, who arrived in Russia in order to collect information and take photographs and videos of strategically important life support enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB said in a statement.

Short-barreled and automatic weapons were found in their car, as well as personal protective equipment, which were sent for examination, the statement read.

"The detainees confessed that they were recruited by an SSU employee ... who tasked them with collecting information about strategic objects for a reward of $10,000," the statement added.

The third detainee is an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tsylyk.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Car Young Man Employment

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039; ..

Zayed Higher Organisation reveals result of &#039;3/12 Programme for Early Disab ..

48 seconds ago
 Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement a ..

Shibli contradicts Fawad Chaudhary’s statement about funds for ECP

24 minutes ago
 BRT achieves Abiding Transport Award 2022: Bangash ..

BRT achieves Abiding Transport Award 2022: Bangash

6 minutes ago
 West Indies back in the fight with Nissanka wicket ..

West Indies back in the fight with Nissanka wicket

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka 151-4 at lunch against West Indies

Sri Lanka 151-4 at lunch against West Indies

6 minutes ago
 Russian 'Whale Jail' Cleared of Aviaries, Complete ..

Russian 'Whale Jail' Cleared of Aviaries, Completely Shut Down

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.