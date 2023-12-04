Open Menu

Russian General Killed In Ukraine: Russian Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian general killed in Ukraine: Russian governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A Russian general has died while deployed in Ukraine, the governor of Russia's Voronezh region said on Monday, the latest high-ranking Russian military figure to die during the 21-month offensive.

"A piercing pain.

Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet, died in the line of duty in a special operation zone," Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram, using the Russian term for its offensive in Ukraine.

Gusev paid hommage to Zavadsky, calling him "a courageous officer, a real general and a worthy man".

He did not specify the circumstances of Zavadsky's death.

