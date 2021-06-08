Russian governor fined for barbecue during wildfire season

The governor of a Siberian region said Tuesday he was fined for holding a barbeque and violating laws his government put in place to prevent forest fires

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The governor of a Siberian region said Tuesday he was fined for holding a barbeque and violating laws his government put in place to prevent forest fires.

Massive blazes have swept through Russia -- the world's largest country by landmass -- more and more frequently in recent years, particularly impacting Siberia, the Arctic and the Far East.

They are exacerbated by low rainfall and dramatic heat waves that scientists have linked to climate change.

"The emergencies ministry fined me for lighting a fire. And there's nothing I can say, they are right," Alexei Tsydenov, the governor of the republic of Buryatia, wrote on Instagram.

He also posted a photo of the barbeque and of a written fine for 3,000 rubles ($41).