Russian Troops Arrive In Uzbekistan To Take Part In Drills Near Afghan Border - Military

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:36 PM

Russian Troops Arrive in Uzbekistan to Take Part in Drills Near Afghan Border - Military

Units of Russia's Central Military District have been moved to Uzbekistan's Termez field near the Afghan border to take part in joint drills with Uzbek troops, the district's press office said on Friday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Units of Russia's Central Military District have been moved to Uzbekistan's Termez field near the Afghan border to take part in joint drills with Uzbek troops, the district's press office said on Friday.

"Deployment of servicemen, delivery of weapons, clothing was carried out from the Samara international airport Kurumoch by an Il-76 military transport aviation aircraft. During practical actions of the joint exercise, servicemen will perform combat training tasks to ensure the territorial integrity of the state," the press office said.

Approximately 1,500 Russian and Uzbek troops will participate in the drills from July 30 to August 10.

More Stories From World

