UrduPoint.com

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack In Stavropol Krai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Krai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Four supporters of Ukrainian nationalists were placed into custody in Russia's southwestern Stavropol Krai region for preparing a terrorist attack on an administrative facility, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The illegal activity of an organized group of persons (four people) planning a terrorist attack in Stavropol Krai, was suppressed... As supporters of the ideology of Ukrainian nationalist organizations, the detainees intended to commit a terrorist act at one of the region's administrative facilities," the FSB statement read.

The FSB found and seized firearms, explosive devices and components for making them, and literature on organizing mass riots in the detainees' house and their cache in the Predgorny district.

The date of their detention was not disclosed, but, according to the FSB statement, the suspects have already been placed under arrest following a court decision. The investigating authorities have initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Riots Russia Stavropol Criminals Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

12 minutes ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

51 minutes ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.