MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Four supporters of Ukrainian nationalists were placed into custody in Russia's southwestern Stavropol Krai region for preparing a terrorist attack on an administrative facility, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The illegal activity of an organized group of persons (four people) planning a terrorist attack in Stavropol Krai, was suppressed... As supporters of the ideology of Ukrainian nationalist organizations, the detainees intended to commit a terrorist act at one of the region's administrative facilities," the FSB statement read.

The FSB found and seized firearms, explosive devices and components for making them, and literature on organizing mass riots in the detainees' house and their cache in the Predgorny district.

The date of their detention was not disclosed, but, according to the FSB statement, the suspects have already been placed under arrest following a court decision. The investigating authorities have initiated criminal proceedings for the preparation of a terrorist act.