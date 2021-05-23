UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Shows Design Of Future Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:05 AM

Russia's Roscosmos Shows Design of Future Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos revealed on Saturday the design of future satellites and orbital stations equipped with the space nuclear-powered tug technology at the New Knowledge forum in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos revealed on Saturday the design of future satellites and orbital stations equipped with the space nuclear-powered tug technology at the New Knowledge forum in Moscow on Saturday.

Alexander Bloshenko, executive director for advanced programs and science at Roscosmos, presented two images of future spacecraft with the Zeus nuclear-powered tug one with a rotary magnetoplasma engines, and one with ion engines.

According to the presentation, a satellite with a 500 kilowatt nuclear reactor will weigh up to 22 tons. It is expected to be launched from the Vostochny spaceport on board the Angara-A5V heavy rocket with the Fregat upper stage.

Bloshenko noted that the first mission of the spacecraft with a nuclear-powered tug, scheduled for 2030, will include the flight to the moon, then to Venus, then to Jupiter.

The total duration of the mission is expected to be 50 months.

Apart from the satellite, Roscosmos also demonstrated the designs of an orbital station with two modules equipped with Zeus technology. Russia's next-generation Orel crewed spaceship and reusable rockets will be able to dock the station.

The nuclear-powered tug, also known as the Transport and Energy Module (TEM), has been in development since 2010 in Russia. The first prototype for a full-scale TEM vehicle was revealed in 2019, while a 3D animation of its deployment in orbit was shown in 2020.

In January 2020, Roscosmos announced its plans to launch the first nuclear-powered tug for testing in 2030 and begin its mass production soon after. The project is estimated at 4.2 billion rubles ($57 million).

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Nuclear Vehicle Orel January 2019 2020 From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Ministries, Other Government Bodies in Gaza Strip ..

4 minutes ago

Special allowance to reduce financial problems of ..

4 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib inaugurates corona ward in National ..

5 minutes ago

Man commits suicide near Mirpur Bathoro area of Su ..

5 minutes ago

Air Chief expresses grief over demise of Nigerian ..

9 minutes ago

Shibli says; estimated growth of 3.9 pc in COVID s ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.