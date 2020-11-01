UrduPoint.com
Suspected Shooter Of Priest In Lyon Detained - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) French police have detained a suspected shooter who injured an Orthodox priest in Lyon on Saturday, local media reported.

According to LyonMag, the suspect was detained in the third district of Lyon.

Earlier in the day, the Orthodox priest was shot in the 7th district of Lyon near a Greek church and the suspected attacker has managed to flee the area. The priest is currently in critical condition.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the assailant was armed with a hunting rifle with a sawed-off barrel.

More Stories From World

