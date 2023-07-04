Open Menu

Tbilisi Says Zelenskyy's Advise To Georgian Ambassador Aggravates Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM





TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The recommendation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Georgian ambassador in Kiev to return to Tbilisi for consultations is an extreme form of aggravation of relations, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili took part in a meeting of the Tbilisi City Court in the case of the dispersal of the demonstration in 2007. He showed his emaciated body and will appeal to the Georgian authorities, calling on them to apologize for bringing him to such a state.

Later that day, Zelenskyy said that he had instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian ambassador and protest over the situation with Saakashvili, suggesting that the diplomat leaves Ukraine within 48 hours for consultations with Tbilisi.

"The Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses deep concern about the decision of the Ukrainian authorities... This step is an extreme form of aggravation of diplomatic relations, and it is sad that official Kiev is taking this step against a friendly state and people," the statement said.

