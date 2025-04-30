Ten International Cooperation Memorandums Signed During Forum Held In Baku
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) As part of the Forum titled “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Just World,” held in Baku, Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and their international counterparts took significant steps to enhance cooperation.
On the second day of the Forum, memorandums of cooperation were signed with NGO representatives from various countries. The Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan signed cooperation agreements with representatives from China and Uzbekistan.
Additionally, several Azerbaijani NGOs signed mutual cooperation documents with international organizations.
The signed memorandums outline plans for joint projects in areas such as human rights, social welfare, climate change, the rights of persons with disabilities, and the strengthening of civil society.
These partnerships underscore the Forum's role in fostering solidarity and promoting the exchange of experiences between regional and international civil societies.
