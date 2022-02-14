UrduPoint.com

Tourism Sector In Namibia Premiers 'Walk For Love' Initiative To Propel Growth

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Tourism sector in Namibia premiers 'Walk for Love' initiative to propel growth

Tourism and hospitality operators in Namibia this weekend joined other African countries in the first-ever 'Walk for Love' initiative held to propel the growth of the sector hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

WINDHOEK, Feb. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Tourism and hospitality operators in Namibia this weekend joined other African countries in the first-ever 'Walk for Love' initiative held to propel the growth of the sector hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walk for love, a Pan-African project run in 23 countries, was initiated to create a network pool of operators in the tourism and hospitality sector, said its coordinator Joseph Kafunda.

"The 'Walk for Love' initiative brings together operators in the tourism and hospitality industry to sit down and re-build relations in powering up business after the devastating effects of COVID-19 in the last two years.

Tourism is about networking," Kafunda said Sunday.

In Namibia, the event was held in Windhoek, the nation's capital, and the coastal town of Swakopmund.

Helena Amadhila, the coordinator for the Windhoek edition of the 'Walk for Love', said that the participants, although cautiously optimistic about high-quality growth, maximized on the platform to re-strategize.

