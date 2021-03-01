UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Trump Says Democrats Can Lose Four Years From Now, He Could 'Beat Them For Third Time'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) In his first major public appearance since leaving office, Former US President Donald Trump said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando that he might run for president again.

"[US President Joe] Biden has failed in his number one duty as chief executive enforcing America's laws.

This alone should be reason enough for Democrats to suffer withering losses in the midterms and to lose the White House decisively four years from now," Trump said on Sunday.

The former US leader hinted at election fraud again.

"Actually, you know, they just lost the White House," Trump said, adding as the crowd cheered "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

