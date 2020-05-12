UrduPoint.com
Turkey Confirms Over 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 141,475 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Turkey has confirmed 1,704 new cases over the past 24 hours bringing the country's tally to 141,475, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

The daily increase in Turkey's cases of the disease remains relatively low over the past several days and does not exceed 2,000 after hitting a record low of 1,100 on Monday.

"Today, we have detected 1,704 new cases, the total number of those infected is 141,475. We lost 53 patients today, the total number of deaths 3,894. Today, 3,109 patients have been cured, a total of 98,889 have recovered since the outbreak," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a four-day curfew in 31 provinces across the country over the coronavirus pandemic starting on Saturday. The leader added that in nine Turkish provinces, namely Adana, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Trabzon, Ordu, Denizli, Kahramanmaras, Sanliurfa and Tekirdag, the ban on entry and exit was lifted, while it remained in 16 other provinces, including Ankara and Istanbul.

