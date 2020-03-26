UrduPoint.com
Turkey Imposes Curbs On Ventilator Exports To Meet Domestic Demand Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Turkey has introduced controls on exports of ventilators and other medical supplies needed in treating people afflicted with COVID-19, Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Turkey has introduced controls on exports of ventilators and other medical supplies needed in treating people afflicted with COVID-19, Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan said Thursday.

"Ventilator, ecmo (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorization," Pekcan said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

She added that the measures were directed at meeting domestic demand for these devices and fully utilizing existing resources.

Such devices, especially ventilators, have become precious commodities during the coronavirus pandemic, as they are crucial in supporting critically ill patients.

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 59 out of over 2,400 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

