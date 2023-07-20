UK Foreign Secretary Asks Sunak Not to Appoint Him as Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked on Wednesday UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, Ben Wallace, would resign.

"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. ...

I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023.

On Saturday, Wallace told The Times newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during the cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.