Open Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Asks Sunak Not To Appoint Him As Defense Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 07:10 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Asks Sunak Not to Appoint Him as Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly asked on Wednesday UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not to appoint him as Defense Secretary after reports that the current head of the country's defense department, Ben Wallace, would resign.

"If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, particularly you Prime Minister, I very much want to stay put. ...

I have been a minister in our foreign department now since February of 2020, this is the job I know and the job I like to think I am good at and the job I adore," Cleverly said during the Aspen Security Forum 2023.

On Saturday, Wallace told The Times newspaper that he intended to resign in the fall and leave politics during the cabinet reshuffle planned by Sunak. On Monday, the newspaper reported that Cleverly could replace Wallace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job Wallace United Kingdom February 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

5 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

6 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

7 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

7 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

7 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

7 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

7 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

7 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

8 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

8 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

8 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World