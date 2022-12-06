UN Calls on Syria to Provide OPCW Documents on Barzah Facility - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Syria has not yet provided the necessary documents to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons (OPCW) on the Barzah facility and should do so promptly, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Monday.

"I regret to inform the Council that the Syrian Arab Republic has not yet provided sufficient technical information or explanations that would enable the OPCW Technical Secretariat to close the issue related to the detection of a schedule 2 chemical at the Barzah facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Center in November 2018," Nakamitzu told the UN Security Council on Monday.

The United Nations calls on Syria to respond with urgency to all requests for information from the OPCW Technical Secretariat, Nakamitzu said.

On November 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said the United Nations is concerned that the situation in Syria will escalate further in the absence of meaningful efforts to resolve the conflict inside the country.