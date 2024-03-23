Open Menu

UN Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

UN slams deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned in the "strongest possible terms" Friday’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow.

Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, killing over 60 people and injuring another 145 others as a group of armed men, wearing combat fatigues, opened fire at location on Friday night, BBC and Reuters reported, citing Russia's FSB Federal Security Service.

According to Russian news reports, the terrorists threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Hall, located on the western edge of Moscow. Videos on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building, Reuters reported.

“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation,” said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Security Council also condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in a press statement released on Friday evening.

“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives,” Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Russian people.

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian Government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire United Nations Moscow Russia Social Media Krasnogorsk All Government

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

39 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

45 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

50 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From World