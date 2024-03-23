UN Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks In Moscow
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned in the "strongest possible terms" Friday’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow.
Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, killing over 60 people and injuring another 145 others as a group of armed men, wearing combat fatigues, opened fire at location on Friday night, BBC and Reuters reported, citing Russia's FSB Federal Security Service.
According to Russian news reports, the terrorists threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Hall, located on the western edge of Moscow. Videos on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building, Reuters reported.
“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation,” said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.
”
The Security Council also condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in a press statement released on Friday evening.
“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives,” Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Russian people.
The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.
They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Russian Government as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From World
-
Earth Hour 2024: World 'giving an hour' for sustainable nature, climate5 minutes ago
-
10 people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia's capital5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan14 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,400 food baskets in Sudan14 minutes ago
-
Two dead, oil refinery on fire after drone attacks in Russia15 minutes ago
-
China sees robust increase in new foreign-invested firms25 minutes ago
-
PM, FM strongly condemn Moscow terror attack45 minutes ago
-
US Senate passes government funding bill, averting shutdown55 minutes ago
-
Celtics take down Pistons for eighth straight win, Lakers claw past 76ers1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council vote on new Gaza ceasefire text postponed to Monday: diplomats2 hours ago
-
84th Pakistan Day celebrated with national spirit, great fervor in Beijing, China2 hours ago
-
World leaders condemn Russian concert hall attack2 hours ago