(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Europe's Vega-C rocket failed during its second-ever mission on Wednesday due to an engine problem after launch from a space center in the commune of Kourou in French Guiana, French operating company Arianespace said.

"Approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff an anomaly occurred on the Zefiro 40 thus ending the Vega C mission. Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure," Arianespace wrote on Twitter.

According to the company, the lift-off, the mission, and the separation of the first stage of the rocket were nominal, but a decrease in the pressure was observed during the ignition of the second stage's engine, leading to the premature end of the mission. CNES, the launch safety authority, sent the order of destruction of the launcher under standard procedures. No damage to people or property was done.

Arianespace said on Wednesday that it suspended further launches of Vega-C rockets until the investigation into the reasons for the rocket's failure is complete.

"Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA) immediately decided to appoint an independent inquiry commission. This commission is tasked with analyzing the reasons for the failure and defining the measures fulfilling all requisite safety and reliability conditions to allow the resumption of Vega C flights," the company said in a statement on the website.

Arianespace added that the commission is composed of independent experts and will be working with Avio, Vega C launch system prime contractor. The commission is chaired by the ESA Inspector General and the company's chief technical officer.

Earlier in the day, the European Space Agency approved a record-high budget of 16.9 billion Euros ($17.9 billion) for the next three years. Around 2.7 billion euros will additionally be allocated to finance space research programs and 2.7 billion euros more for observation of Earth and climate change. Moreover, 2.8 billion euros will be spent on the work with launchers, in particular on Ariane-6 and Vega-C rockets.

The Vega-C launch vehicle is an upgraded version of the Vega rocket. Measuring 34.8 meters (114 feet) in length, almost 5 meters more than the original version, and weighing about 210 tonnes, it is capable of placing a payload weighing around 2,200 kilograms (4,850 Pounds) in a polar orbit 700 kilometers (435 miles) high.