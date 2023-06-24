MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Firefighters are putting out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot in the city of Voronezh in Russia's southwest, Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said on Saturday, adding that no casualties have been reported.

"A burning fuel tank at the oil depot on Dimitrova Street in Voronezh is being extinguished. Over 100 firefighters and 30 units of equipment are working at the site. There are no casualties, according to initial information," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, a counterterrorist operation regime was introduced in the Voronezh Region. Gusev said that the Russian armed forces were taking the necessary operational and combat measures as part of the operation.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.