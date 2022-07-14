UrduPoint.com

US Court Denies Amber Heard's Motions For Mistrial, Juror Fraud Argument - Court Order

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A US court denied all post-trial motions for mistrial and a juror fraud argument filed by Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit initiated by her former husband and actor Johnny Depp, according to a court order published on Wednesday.

"(I)t is therefore ORDERED as follows: Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motions I through VI are DENIED for the reasons stated on the record. Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motion VII is likewise DENIED," the order said.

With regards to Heard's allegations that the assignment of one of the jurors in the case was a result of a fraud or wrongdoing, the court found that questioning of potential jurors was conducted in "a fair and impartial manner, with the court and both parties examining the potential jurors.

"

"Defendant has neither followed the proper procedure nor shown evidence of prejudice. Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way. The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," the order said.

In June, a US jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against his former wife Amber Heard, backing his complaint that the actress fabricated claims he had abused her.

The jury found that Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard should receive $2 million.

