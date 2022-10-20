UrduPoint.com

US Declines Comment On Whether Artem Uss Arrest Will Impact Prisoner Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to speculate on whether the arrest of Artem Uss, son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Area, will impact the ongoing prisoner swap talks with Russia.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice charged two oil traders and five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, with sanctions evasion and money laundering.

Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov are accused of using false documents to purchase sensitive US military equipment to provide it to the Russian defense sector. Uss was immediately arrested in Italy. He is now awaiting extradition to the United States.

"I don't want to speculate on that either but we will continue to work through our established channels," Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked whether the arrest of Uss will influence the negotiations on the potential release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

