US Providing Kiev With $7Mln To Preserve Ukraine's Cultural Heritage - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States is providing Kiev with $7 million to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage amid Russia's special military operation, the US Department State said in a press release on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced today that its Ukraine Cultural Heritage Response Initiative will invest $7 million to support Ukrainian efforts to protect its cultural heritage," the release said.

The funding is meant to help protect and repair damaged Ukrainian cultural heritage sites and collections, as well as strengthen public-private partnerships with civil society, the release said.

The State Department is working on this initiative with Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrainian non-governmental organizations, and international partners, the release added.

