US to Provide Military Training to Cyprus for First Time - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States will provide military education and training funding to Cyprus for the first time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"As one of our expanding security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus, for the first time, the Department of State intends to provide national military education and training funding to that country," Pompeo said.

The US Embassy in Cyprus said in a statement that the International Military Education and Training (IMET) is part of the United States' Eastern Mediterranean Strategy.

The United States, through the IMET program, provides instruction to partner nations about its military practices and standards, the US Embassy said.

Pompeo explained that IMET serves as an effective means to strengthen military partnerships and international coalitions that defend US national security interests.

"IMET facilitates the development of important professional and personal relationships among defense leaders," Pompeo said. "It also helps develop a common understanding of shared international challenges and fosters the relationships necessary to counter those challenges collaboratively."

Pompeo also said that the funding is subject to Congressional appropriations and notification, and the US government plans to provide IMET to Cyprus beginning in fiscal year 2021.