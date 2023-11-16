Open Menu

Vietnam's Matured Bonds Set To Reach Highest Volume In Q4

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) -- Vietnam will see 65.5 trillion Vietnamese dong (2.7 billion U.S. Dollars) of bonds maturing in the fourth quarter of this year, the highest volume of matured bonds for all of 2023, the Vietnam news reported Thursday, citing the Vietnam Bond Market Association.

It was predicted that in the last two months of the year, over 41 trillion dong (1.68 billion dollars) of bonds will mature. Almost 80 percent of these maturing bonds are from the real estate sector.

Total corporate bonds set to mature in 2024 will reach 329.5 trillion dong (13.5 billion dollars), the highest in three years, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association.

The newspaper cited experts as saying that the pressure of bond repayment will continue next year as many issuers, mostly property developers, are grappling with capital shortages and business difficulties.

Since August, the bond repurchasing value before maturity has consistently been lower than the matured value.

