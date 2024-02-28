Zelensky To Rally For Support, Weapons At Albania Security Meet
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet with leaders from southeast Europe in Albania on Wednesday, seeking to keep support and weapons flowing to Kyiv as Russia makes gains on the battlefield two years after invading its neighbour.
Zelensky has been crisscrossing the globe in recent weeks to rally support for his beleaguered country, as Ukraine's armed forces face a critical shortage of ammunition and struggle to hold back Russia's military advances on the ground.
He arrived in Albania late Tuesday and on Wednesday was due to meet in Tirana with several leaders from across the region during the "Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit" -- his first visit to the Balkan nation since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Zelensky's visit is "a pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression", Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani said in a social media post.
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine but has stayed largely quiet in public about supplying Kyiv with arms.
During a visit to Albania earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Tirana's backing of Ukraine.
"It was one of the first countries to send military aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian aggression -- guns, ammunition, mine resistant vehicles -- and it's currently one of the top ten per capita in terms of its support for Ukraine and security assistance," Blinken said.
Recent Stories
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
More Stories From World
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits Macquarie Island region -- USGS2 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart2 minutes ago
-
Guinea’s president names economist as new prime minister12 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister speaks with Costa Rica minister of Foreign Affairs12 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian President leaves Riyadh12 minutes ago
-
Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round22 minutes ago
-
China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development22 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart22 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly up despite tepid consumer confidence data32 minutes ago
-
1st LD: China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development32 minutes ago
-
Beijing to open a panda conservation base in 202532 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China develops robot for cultural relics protection32 minutes ago