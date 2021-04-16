UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Welcomes Possibility Of Putin-Biden Meeting As 'Timely, Very Important'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Zelenskyy Welcomes Possibility of Putin-Biden Meeting as 'Timely, Very Important'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden would be a timely and important event, which at the same time should not address Kiev-linked issues without the participation of Ukraine.

"I believe that this [Biden-Putin summit] is good. It is very timely and very important. During such a dialogue, as they say, the guns are silent. So I think it could solve some issues because I think there should be a dialogue between these countries. Because sometimes, when such great states do not talk, others suffer, " Zelenskyy told reporters.

He noted that Putin and Biden were likely to discuss Kiev-related issues, but it would be wrong to raise these matters in bilateral format without the presence of the Ukrainian side.

"But if they raise the issue of Ukraine, [and] I am sure that such a question may be relevant, then it seems to me that the issue is not even just, [and] I think it will not be so substantive if they discuss Ukraine without us.

It will not be right. And once again, it will show that big countries think that everything is happening around them. But I think the world is much bigger," he explained.

The US leader proposed to hold a meeting in a third country during a phone call with Putin on Tuesday. Moscow said it would consider the idea. However, two days later the United States declared the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats and imposed sanctions on 32 Russian citizens and firms over alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and cyberattacks on US software supply chain networks. Moscow imposed reciprocal measures earlier in the day and said that the possibility of the summit will be studied with new developments in mind.

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same United States May 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

8 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

8 minutes ago

Navalny ally jailed for two years for 'extremist' ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Prosecutor's Office Files Lawsuit to Recogn ..

12 minutes ago

Goosen to quit Montpellier for Bulls

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Official Advised US Ambassador to Go to Wa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.