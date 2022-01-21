158 fertilizer points set up in district

The district administration has chalked out a mechanism for supply of fertilizer at union council level to facilitate farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has chalked out a mechanism for supply of fertilizer at union council level to facilitate farmers.

In this connection, 158 sales points have been notified for supply of fertilizer to growers under the supervision of Patwaris.

According to the district administration spokesperson, 56 points have been notified in tehsilSaddar, 11 in city, 25 in Jarranwala, 28 in tehsil Samundri, 25 in Tandlianwala, and 13 in Chak Jhumra.