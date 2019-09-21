UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,700 Laser Land Levelers To Be Given To Farmers On Subsidized Price

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:14 PM

1,700 laser land levelers to be given to farmers on subsidized price

The Punjab government will provide 1,700 laser land levelers on subsidized price to facilitate the farming community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will provide 1,700 laser land levelers on subsidized price to facilitate the farming community.

According to official sources, the Agriculture Department sought application by October 10 from farmers. A laser land leveler will be given to farmers for Rs 250,000.

About conditions for provision of laser land levelers, the official sources said that farmers should had their own tractors. Similarly, they should have less than 12.5 acres of agricultural land. The laser land leveler will help level at least 300 acres in a year.

The official sources said that application forms were available at deputy director irrigation offices or could be downloaded from website www.ofwm.agripunjab.govt.pk.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Price October From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.