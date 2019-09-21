1,700 laser land levelers to be given to farmers on subsidized price

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will provide 1,700 laser land levelers on subsidized price to facilitate the farming community.

According to official sources, the Agriculture Department sought application by October 10 from farmers. A laser land leveler will be given to farmers for Rs 250,000.

About conditions for provision of laser land levelers, the official sources said that farmers should had their own tractors. Similarly, they should have less than 12.5 acres of agricultural land. The laser land leveler will help level at least 300 acres in a year.

The official sources said that application forms were available at deputy director irrigation offices or could be downloaded from website www.ofwm.agripunjab.govt.pk.