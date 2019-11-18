2nd National Training Workshop On "Dairy Farming' Starts

The speakers on Monday said that the livestock sector played key role in national economy and emphasized on the importance of dairy farming

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The speakers on Monday said that the livestock sector played key role in national economy and emphasized on the importance of dairy farming.

They stated these views at the inaugural session of two-day 2nd National Training workshop on Profitable Dairy Farming at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The workshop was organized by the department of Livestock Production and Management in collaboration with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), with an aim to enhance participants' practical knowledge/skills about modern techniques of dairy farm management with special emphasis on breeding, health and feed quality management.

More than 30 commercial farmers, farm managers, faculty, postgraduate students and especially women who are mainly involved in management operation of dairy animals in rural life are participating in the workshop.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, while addressing the participants, said that the livestock sector played a key role in national economy and emphasized on the importance of dairy farming.

He said that the mostly farmers were dependent on livestock and it was still the main source of their livelihood.

He encouraged the participants to actively take part in the current opportunity. He emphasized that the farmers could bring real change in the economy of the country. He said that such types of workshops were necessary for knowledge sharing and skills development of dairy professionals.

The Vice Chancellor also encouraged the team of event organizers for their well-managed timely efforts.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr. Arfan Yousaf chaired the workshop and emphasized the importance of the dairy farming and this workshop to build the capacities of dairy farmers to manage large commercial farms.

NRSP Regional Progam Manager Dr. Muhammad Tariq told the audience about NRSP program and its commitment about training of the farmers.

He also promised for further collaboration about the future training programs.