6 wheat purchase centers set up in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection Wheat Purchase Drive the District Food Department has set up six purchase centers (3 PR centers, 3 Flag centers) in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In connection Wheat Purchase Drive the District Food Department has set up six purchase centers (3 PR centers, 3 Flag centers) in Mianwali district.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah in a meeting on Tuesday the district food controller Toufeeq Ahmad told that for starting wheat drive 6 purchase centers at Mianwali, Piplan and Esa Khel ( PR- Centers) whereas in Marri Indus, Swance and Wan Bhcahran 3 Flag centers have been set up in the district.

He told that the Food Department Punjab has given target to Mianwali district for purchasing 7, 27,000 bags of wheat this year.

Telling detail, he told that 1,57,000 bags wheat will be purchased at Minawali center, 50,000 at Wan Bhachran, 80,000 at Marri Indus, 65,000 at Swance, 1,75,000 at Piplan and 1,00,000 bags of wheat will be purchased at Esa Khel center.

DFC further told that food department in collaboration with Market Committee has set up Corona virus Emergency protocol at each wheat purchase center whereas facilities of setting and washing hands have been made possible for the farmers.

Wheat will be purchased at Rs. 1400 per 40 Kg whereas Food department has plenty of gunny bags and farmers will be provided bags according to the principle "First in, first get," he added.