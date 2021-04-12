UrduPoint.com
All Set For Procurement Of Wheat: DC

Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday said all arrangements for the procurement of wheat in the district had been completed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday said all arrangements for the procurement of wheat in the district had been completed.

The DC said 10 centers had been set up in the district where 96,777 metric tons of wheat would be procured, adding that the procurement process would be done in a transparent manner.

