All set for procurement of wheat: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Monday said all arrangements for the procurement of wheat in the district had been completed.

