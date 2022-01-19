Baharia maize cultivation should be started immediately

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February to get bumper crop.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department told APP here Wednesday that the farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize for Baharia cultivation so that they can get maximum financial benefits of their crops.

Among approved varieties of maize include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, etc., he added.

He said that the farmers should use 12 to 15 kilograms maize seed per acre and ensure its cultivation through drill or planter machine. The growers should also apply 6 bags SSP fertilizer, 2 bags Sulphate and Potash and one bag of Urea fertilizer at the time of cultivation.

The Baharian maize can also be cultivated after harvest of sugarcane, cotton and potato crops, he added.