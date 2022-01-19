UrduPoint.com

Baharia Maize Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Baharia maize cultivation should be started immediately

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February to get bumper crop.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department told APP here Wednesday that the farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize for Baharia cultivation so that they can get maximum financial benefits of their crops.

Among approved varieties of maize include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, etc., he added.

He said that the farmers should use 12 to 15 kilograms maize seed per acre and ensure its cultivation through drill or planter machine. The growers should also apply 6 bags SSP fertilizer, 2 bags Sulphate and Potash and one bag of Urea fertilizer at the time of cultivation.

The Baharian maize can also be cultivated after harvest of sugarcane, cotton and potato crops, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture February Cotton

Recent Stories

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakist ..

Govt intends to regularize cyptocurrency in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

7 minutes ago
 Overcome the challenges of online schooling with H ..

Overcome the challenges of online schooling with HUAWEI WiFi AX2 home router

14 minutes ago
 Blinken warns Russia could send more troops toward ..

Blinken warns Russia could send more troops towards Ukraine soon

1 minute ago
 1127 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb on We ..

1127 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister Plans to Declare Emergency ..

Moldovan Prime Minister Plans to Declare Emergency State Due to Gas Supplies Iss ..

1 minute ago
 3 new cases of Dengue reported

3 new cases of Dengue reported

1 minute ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.