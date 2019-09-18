'Campus being set up to supervise cotton crop'

All possible resources are being utilized to achieve the set target of cotton besides setting up of campus to supervise the crop at present stage

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said this while addressing a video link meeting here to review the present situation of cotton crop.

He said Punjab Task Force Additional Secretary Rana Ali Arshad would supervise the camps while at divisional level Agriculture Director Generals would be incharge of the campus.

The Secretary said that attack of white fly and Mealybug was increasing and there was a possibility of reduction in per acre production as well.

He said field teams should provide guidance to farmers keeping in view the current weather situation and must continue this process till next four weeks.

He said Agriculture Extension Deputy Director and Pest Warning Assistant Director would be responsible for reduction in yield of the cotton and poor situation of the crop in a division.

He also directed the relevant officers to estimate the damage caused by whitefly to the crop and must conduct detail survey of these areas where crop got damaged.

Wasif Khursheed said that it was the foremost priority of the government to ensure the provision of fertilizers andagricultural drugs at fixed rates.