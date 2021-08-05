Canola cultivation should be started from September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to prepare their lands and cultivate canola from September to get maximum yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc and complete it by October 20.

More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.