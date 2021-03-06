Cotton factory gutted in faisalabad

Cotton waste was reduced to ashes when the fire erupted in a factory near here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton waste was reduced to ashes when the fire erupted in a factory near here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the cotton waste was stored in a godown of a cotton factory on Rehmania Road when the fire erupted which engulfed surrounding areas as well.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.