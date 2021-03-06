UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Factory Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Cotton factory gutted in faisalabad

Cotton waste was reduced to ashes when the fire erupted in a factory near here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton waste was reduced to ashes when the fire erupted in a factory near here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the cotton waste was stored in a godown of a cotton factory on Rehmania Road when the fire erupted which engulfed surrounding areas as well.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Rescue 1122 Cotton

Recent Stories

Six People Arrested Following Violent Demonstratio ..

1 minute ago

China's vice foreign minister, Indian Ambassador d ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged ..

1 minute ago

IESCO assures full cooperation to traders for reso ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.