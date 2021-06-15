Cotton sowing targets completed over 1.96 mln hectares, output targets like to be achieved

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday was told that cotton sowing had been completed over 1.96 million hectares as against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday was told that cotton sowing had been completed over 1.96 million hectares as against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares.

The minister chaired a meeting, which was held here in order to discuss cotton intervention price, besides taking stocks of current crop position,besides reviewing the input position, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and representatives of all provincial ministries and allied departments.

The meeting was apprised about the cotton cultivation across the potential areas of all four provinces and informed that Punjab had completed crop sowing over 1.35 million hectares as against the set target of 1.6 million hectares.

Meanwhile, the Sindh province had completed its task on 0.533 million hectares out of its set targets of 0.64 million hectares during the current crop sowing season.

The meeting was informed that cotton sowing so far had been completed over 1.96 million hectares of land as against the set target of 2.32 million hectares of land, adding that about 84 percent targets for current season had so far been achieved and figures would expected to further increase during days to come.

Representatives of the Agriculture Ministry of Sindh informed the meeting that due to the shortage of irrigation water during season cotton sowing remained less then its actual potential and stressed the need for taking measures to enhance area under cotton production.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that government was taking measures to enhance productivity of all major crops including cotton to achieve sustainable economic development and social prosperity.

The minister said that cotton output targets fixed at 10.51 million bails during current season, adding that government was striving hard to achieve cotton production targets .