Deptts asked to uplift agri sector

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has directed the agriculture , livestock and irrigation departments to work hard for uplifting the agriculture sector and betterment of farmers.

He said this while chairing the Divisional Agriculture Consultative and Task force meeting here on Tuesday. He said the development of the country was linked to the development of agriculture sector.

All concerned departments should play their positive role for getting maximum yields from all crops, he added.

Director Agriculture Extension Ramzan Niazi told the meeting that during last two months, a total of 86 pesticides' samples were collected from Sargodha district and 20 FIRs were registered over poor quality material.

He said that sugarcane had been cultivated on 220,660 acre area in the district and 241,270 acre areas across the division. The cotton crop was cultivated in 139,744 acre areas and rice in 165,305 acre areas across the division, he added.

The agriculture department has so far distributed 67,500 registration cards to farmers in the division and 9587 soil samples were also collected.

Superintending Engineer Irrigation said that during last two months, a total of 419 cases of water theft were reported from Tehsil Kotmomin and Bhalwal, out of which, 233 FIRs were registered against persons involved and 100 persons were also arrested in this regard.

Director Livestock Rub Nawaz Kousar briefed the meeting and said that in last two months, the livestock department administered vaccination to 847433 big animals, 1,139,930 small animals and 756,714 poultry birds across the division.

A total of 216,689 cattle were provided first aid facility and 90,964 cattle were also provided medical facility at different farmers' farms and homes, he added.

To enhance the production of cattle and poultry, the livestock department also distributed over two million cattle of worth Rs 570 million in 36 districts across province, he added.

Agriculture Engineer Zamurd Rehan and Deputy Director Water Management Department also spoke on the occasion.