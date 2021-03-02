UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Eliminate Weeds From Maize Crops

The agriculture experts have advised farmers to take appropriate measures for instantly elimination of weeds from Baharia Maize crops as weeds are a major cause of low production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to take appropriate measures for instantly elimination of weeds from Baharia Maize crops as weeds are a major cause of low production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Tuesday said presence of weeds in Baharia maize fields caused 20-40 per cent low production.

Farmers should take immediate steps to remove weeds from maize crops forgetting the maximum production, he added.

