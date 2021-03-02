Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from Maize crops

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to take appropriate measures for instantly elimination of weeds from Baharia Maize crops as weeds are a major cause of low production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Tuesday said presence of weeds in Baharia maize fields caused 20-40 per cent low production.

Farmers should take immediate steps to remove weeds from maize crops forgetting the maximum production, he added.