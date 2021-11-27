Farmers advised to keep temperature 18-24 degree in tunnels for better crops

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to keep temperature 18 to 24 degree in tunnels for better growth of their crops as well as save them from bad weather conditions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to keep temperature 18 to 24 degree in tunnels for better growth of their crops as well as save them from bad weather conditions.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Saturday that tunnel technology had been adopted by progressive farmers and they were earning much money with this technology.

"It is impossible for the growers to grow summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, Brinjal, water melon, musk melon manually during the winter''. However, the summer vegetables could be grown easily and successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels", he added.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables were covered by green fiber sheets to protect them from severe cold and frost during winter. "With the intensive care, the farmers could get early production of summer vegetables and earn more income than seasonal vegetables", he added.

He recommended the vegetable growers to get proper training of tunnel farming first and then cultivate their crops in the tunnels. In this way they could get maximum profit with minimum input cost, he said, adding that well fertile loamy soils having better drainage were best for the cultivation of summer vegetables in tunnels.