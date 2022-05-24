UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Moong Cultivation From June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from June

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department here on Tuesday that Moong pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum area because its production would not only cater domestic food requirements but also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Chakwal June July From

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

40 seconds ago
 Nepal waives charges to woo int'l flights to new a ..

Nepal waives charges to woo int'l flights to new airport

41 seconds ago
 Aussie state of New South Wales to ban single-use ..

Aussie state of New South Wales to ban single-use plastic bags

43 seconds ago
 vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for ..

Vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Govt devised plan to expand Child Protection Insti ..

Govt devised plan to expand Child Protection Institutes in all major cities: Ria ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.