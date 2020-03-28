Farmers must sow approved BT cotton varieties

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to sow approved BT cotton seeds to get good crop yield.

A spokesman for the department said here Saturday that approved BT cotton varieties include Ali Akbar 703, IUB-13, BS-15, FH-142, Nayab 878, NNH-886, FH-114, AGC-999, FH-152 and others.

Farmers could get certified seeds from the Punjab Seed Corporation and registered private departments, he added.

He said that cotton growers would be provided guidance through YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

Farmers could also contact on 0800-17000 for technical assistance.