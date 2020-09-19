UrduPoint.com
Farmers Should Prepare Land For Wheat Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:18 PM

The agricultural scientists have advised farmers to start preparation of land for wheat cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The agricultural scientists have advised farmers to start preparation of land for wheat cultivation.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Saturday that wheat cultivation in arid areas should be started from Oct 15 while its cultivation should commence from Nov 1 in irrigated areas.

The farmers should use approved wheat varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013 for cultivation in arid areas while Sehar-2006, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated in irrigated areas. �The growers should also use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seeds play pivotal role in getting bumper yield, he added.

