Farmers told to submit wheat competition application till Jan 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Agriculture Department would receive applications from growers till January 31, 2024 for wheat production competition 2023-24.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Friday that growers, who had five acres or more irrigated land were eligible to participate in wheat competition, and the position holders at district level would be awarded cash prizes of millions of rupees.

He said that tenants and contractors were also eligible to participate in the competition and they should submit their applications on a prescribed form, which were available free-of-cost in the office of Agriculture Officer (Extension) and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.

agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and more information in this regard could be obtained from the Agriculture Department during office timing or from agriculture helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.