Farmers urged to adopt precautionary measures during wheat harvesting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to keep proper distance among themselves and avoid hand-shake while harvesting the wheat crop.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that farmers should harvest wheat crop when it is fully ripe.

Farmers were suggested to cover their faces with mask and make proper arrangements to wash their hands with soap with short intervals.

The spokesman said that only one person should sit on tractor and trolley.

He said that in case of flu or cough, farmers should stay at home and keep proper distance with their family members.

In case of severe health condition, they must visit doctor, he added.